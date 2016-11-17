Winners announced for 'Imagine a Day Without Water' art contest

Illinois American Water invited 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classrooms within the company's service area to participate in an "Imagine a Day Without Water" art contest and the winners have been chosen.

The contest was held in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition's annual event to raise awareness of the value of water services.

"It's hard to imagine even just one day without water. We need water to make our morning coffee, to cook family dinners, to fight fires, for public health and more. Even though water service is essential, the public often takes its value for granted," said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water.

"We want to thank our local educators for taking the time to talk to their students about the value of water service," he continued. "Our team was impressed with the quality of art contest entries received from across Illinois."

The contests winners were:

Hayden Meis - 4th grader at St. Mary's School in Pontiac

Samora Baldwin - 3rd grader at Cairo Elementary School in Cairo

Abigail Scales - 3rd grader at Central School in Lincoln

Sophie Taylor - 4th grader at St. Peters Catholic School in South Beloit

Zoe C. Higgins - 5th grader at Leal Elementary School in Urbana

Bailey Punkay - 5th grader at St. John Lutheran School in Champaign

Max Gorsage - 4th grader at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey

Caito Nicholas - 5th grader at East Elementary School in Alton

Chloe Hyatt - 4th grader at Mascoutah Elementary School in Mascoutah

Shy Hoffman - 5th grader at Scott Elementary School at Scott Air Force Base

Madison Cereno - 5th grader at St. Dominic School in Bolingbrook

Jorge Mejia - 4th grader at Bernard J. Ward Elementary School in Bolingbrook

Anthony Gullens - 5th grader at Northlawn Junior High School in Streator

Lexie Dentino - 3rd grader at L.E. Starke Primary School in Pekin

Jocelyn Schmidt - 3rd grader at St. Vincent de Paul School in Peoria

Malyse Williams - 5th grader at Von Steuben Middle School in Peoria

You can look at the winning artwork by clicking here.

