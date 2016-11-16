Carbondale police announce Thanksgiving patrols

Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel times of the year which means the potential for more accidents.

That's why Carbondale police plan to be out in full force over the holiday.

Police are reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober.

Illinois law requires you to be buckled up no matter where you're sitting in a vehicle.

Carbondale police officers are prepared to ticket anyone not wearing a seat belt.

During the 2014 Thanksgiving holiday period, 341 people were killed in accidents nationwide and half of them were not wearing seat belts.

Additional patrols will be running late at night in Carbondale when belt use is at its lowest and impaired driving is the biggest problem.

It's estimated that in 2014, seat belts saved nearly 13,000 lives.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.