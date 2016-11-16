Redhawks hold on to beat Western Illinois 74-71

The Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team held on to beat Western Illinois 74-71.

Antonius Cleveland led the Redhawks with 20 points and Milos Vranes added 15.

Coach Rick Rays Redhawks are now 2-1.

The Redhawks are set to play the Bradley Braves on Friday, Nov. 18. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

