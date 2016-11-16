City of Miner holding city logo design contest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

City of Miner holding city logo design contest

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
MINER, MO (KFVS) -

The City of Miner is holding a contest open to the public to design a new city logo.

The new logo will be featured on two welcome signs overlooking the I-55 exits for the city on East Malone Ave.

The winning artist will receive $100 and recognition for their work.

All you have to do is come up with a design for a new logo and send it to city hall.

Officials said there are no requirements for the design.

City alderperson Bill James said the logo could incorporate landmarks in the city or be totally original.

"We're kind of leaving it up to their imagination, if they want to incorporate anything that they're aware of in this town," James said. "Draw a design and we'll look at them all."

The new logo will replace the current logo which is more than thirty years old, according to James.

It features the phrase “America’s Select City” and white flowers of Cleveland Select pear trees.

James said the current logo was designed by a member of the public through a similar contest.

In the 1980’s the city, along with private businesses, planted dozens of Cleveland Selects along the interstate within city limits.

Most of the trees have since been removed or died and city officials felt it was time to update the logo.

“The town needs to be a town that is respected and people admire,” James said. “And we’ll work toward that.”

Submission Rules

  • The contest is open to everyone of all ages from any city.
  • Submit your entry by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to:
  • Contact Miner City Hall with any questions at 573-471-8520

