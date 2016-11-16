Classroom on the Court event brings students to women's basketball games

It wasn't the average crowd at the Southeast Missouri Women's basketball game on Wednesday.

The crowd actually included 2,500 grade-school students who learned a very important message from the players after the game.

Part of the 'Classroom on the Court' also brought in the students from more than 20 schools to get a tour of campus and an educational lesson.

"You know one of the things we want to push for is life ready experiences at Jackson, I think today our kids are having a lot of fun and they're learning while they're doing it," said Jackson R-2 Superintendent.

"Yeah, probably way better than math or social studies," said Peyton Klund, a student in Jackson school district.

They learned lessons both on and off the court about getting ready for college and teamwork, all at no cost to the students as the athletic department paid for all of the tickets.

After the game, however, one of the most important lessons from the team.

"And don't forget, if you see bullying, stand up speak out," said Carrie Shephard, a Junior Guard for the Redhawks. "Whether it's a teacher, a coach, a friend or your parents make sure you say something, alright?"

