Western Illinois women defeat Southeast Missouri State

The Western Illinois women's basketball team defeated Southeast Missouri State 100-87 Wednesday afternoon at the Show Me Center.

Redhawks star Bri Mitchell set a new career high with 27 points in the defeat.

Olivia Hackman added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Dexter's Hannah Noe had 18 points for Southeast.

The Redhawks hosted this years Classroom on the Court in front of 2,553 fans.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.