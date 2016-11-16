Does it Work Toy Testers: My Friend Pikachu

On the heels of the Pokémon Go craze, toy maker TOMY has developed a talking toy the company claims can be your child’s BFF; but will My Friend Pikachu catch your child’s attention on Christmas morning?

When the stuffed, yellow My Friend Pikachu’s belly is pressed, its eyes light up and ears move. The toy also speaks when squeezed.

To test the toy, we brought My Friend Pikachu to expert toy testers in Mara Uhls’ first grade class at Cape Girardeau’s Franklin Elementary.

Every time the kids squeezed My Friend Pikachu’s belly and the toy made one of 10 different sounds, most of which were some variation of “Pikachu.”

The toy also giggles and coos for attention when left alone. However, teacher Mara Uhls said the toy does little else.

“There’s not much to do with it, he’s cute he’s cuddly, he’d probably be spent time with reading, but other than that – there’s not much playing to do with him,” Uhls said. “I think they would get bored of him quickly.”

We left My Friend Pikachu with Mrs. Uhls’ class for a week to see if the toy would keep kids attention.

Mrs. Uhls said the kids’ interest in Pikachu waned as the days went on.

“When you came last week he was popular because he was new and something different, but after that it went up on top of the filing cabinet and they’d stop by and check him out the first couple of days, but after that he just sat there,” said Uhls.

Based on the children’s reactions to My Friend Pikachu on day one, one can surmise the toy will thrill on Christmas Morning, but may not keep kids entertained for long.

Uhls said the toy lacks an educational component that would keep kids interested.

“Maybe they could read a book to him, or write about him, but other than that there’s not much going on,” Uhls said. “The excitement wore off and there was nothing really pulling them back in.”

Uhls gave My Friend Pikachu two stars on this Toy Testers Does It Work test.

