SIUC panel discussion to focus on 2016 election results

A panel discussion at Southern Illinois University Carbondale analyzed the 2016 fall election on Wednesday, November 16.

Sponsored by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute and the College of Liberal Arts, "Election Autopsy" looked at the Nov. 8 election and the impact at the national, state and local levels.

The free event was held at 5 p.m. at the Shryock Auditorium. The public was invited.

The panelists include Jak Tichenor, institute director; John Jackson, institute visiting professor; Tobin Grant, professor in the Department of Political Science; and Todd Graham, SIU Carbondale debate director.

