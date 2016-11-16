McCracken Co. High School running booster club hosting a 5K and Kid K on Dec. 2

The McCracken County High School Running Booster Club is now accepting sponsorships and registrations for a one-of-a-kind 5K and Kid K.

The Running Booster Club is excited to announce Yule Light Up The Night 5K and one-mile Kid K, in cooperation with Paducah Parks Services and Paducah Power System.

The run will be under the Christmas lights at Noble Park, Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

In order to allow the race to take place, the Paducah Power System has graciously agreed to close the park to traffic for the night.

All participants are asked to bring a canned good for PPS’s Christmas in the Park food drive.

Registrations will be accepted beginning at 5 p.m. at Shelter 16 in Noble Park on the day of the race.

Early registration is encouraged because only those pre-registering will receive an event t-shirt with a limited number being available the day of the race on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Kid K registration fee for children 12 and under is $20 in advance and $24 on the day of the race.

The 5K registration fee is $25 and $30 the day of the race.

Kids 12 and under running the 5K will have to pay full price for registration.

Wednesday, Nov. 23 is the deadline for early registration.

To print a registration form or for more information, go to this website and click on Yule Light Up The Night 5K Information/Registration Form under “Important Links.”

Or, go to their Facebook page at “McCracken County Running Boosters’ Yule Light Up The Night.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.