Students, faculty hold silent protest at Southeast Missouri State University

About 20 students and at least one faculty member held a silent protest outside of Kent Library on the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers said the protest was in response to President-Elect Donald Trump and his administration.

Protesters held signs that said things like "Love Trumps Hate" and "I stand with Muslims."

The peaceful protest lasted about an hour.

