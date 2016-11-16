Cape Girardeau PD investigating multiple business burglaries - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau PD investigating multiple business burglaries

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating multiple business burglaries.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck, there was a string of burglaries in a plaza-style building on North Kingshighway on Tuesday night, November 15.

There was property damage reported at Shelter Insurance, burglary and stealing reported at Domino's Pizza, a burglary reported at Hombre Hair Care and a burglary reported at Smoke Shack.

Sgt. Glueck said it appeared someone tried to break into Shelter Insurance, but they just damaged the window and door.

He said money was stolen from Domino's but they're not disclosing how much was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 573-335-6621.

