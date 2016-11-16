Where to score the best deals on Black Friday

For many it is tradition to head straight to the store as soon as you can put pants on after that Thanksgiving feast.

In fact, this year the National Retail Federation says retail sales this holiday season are expected to reach $655.8 billion, an increase of 3.6 billion from 2015.

Where can you score the best deal?

WalletHub reports you should definitely stand in line at Macy's.

It surveyed 8,000 deals from the biggest retailers.

Macy's has the highest overall discount rate at 63.35 percent.

The department store is sure to have good deals on packaged goods, appliances, clothes and jewelry.

If you're shopping in the Heartland, JCPenny, Kohl's and even CVS Pharmacy are worth standing in line at.

WalletHub reports Big Lots and Amazon come in last for in the list of average discounts.

This year, WalletHub says you will likely score some of the best deals on toys, followed by clothes and accessories this Black Friday.

The "toys" category has the biggest share of discounted items, 28.6 percent of all offers.

When you head to the stores, you should aim for at least a 39 percent discount on the item you are buying.

WalletHub says that is the overall average discount.

Anything less than 39 percent is a Black Friday trap.

