Cape Girardeau Co., MO firefighters participate in live fire training

Live fire training for members of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Gordonville Fire Departments took place on Wednesday on Old Hopper Road.

This training allows firefighters to gain hands-on training with coordinating fire attack efforts.

Live fire training for local fire depts ongoing on Old Hopper Road in #CapeGirardeau today https://t.co/LKYDJMtGWi pic.twitter.com/UjNuSrqvDi — Cape Fire Department (@CapeFD) November 16, 2016

Due to increased fire spreading risks due to weather, vegetation near the training area has been cleared and safety precautions are being taken to prevent any potential fire spread.

Water is available on site to training firefighters if needed to contain and control fire spread.

You can view Cape Girardeau's open burning regulations here.

