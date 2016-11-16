Calloway Co., KY officials investigating after hunting equipment damaged at Snipe Creek

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for damaging hunting equipment at the Snipe Creek Hunting Lodge.

Snipe Creek is offering a $1,000 reward and the Murray-Calloway County Crimestoppers is offering an additional cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Calloway County Sheriff's Office at (270) 753-3151.

