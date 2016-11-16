New MO jobs report says state has gained 50,900 jobs over last 12 months

Gov. Jay Nixon on Wednesday applauded two 'good' pieces of economic news for Missouri.

The October jobs report, released by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, showed that the state’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.1 percent. The report also showed Missouri gained 50,900 jobs over the past 12 months and that 2,838,500 Missourians are now employed – another record high set during the Governor’s administration.

In addition, Boeing, Missouri’s largest manufacturer, announced on Tuesday that it would add 500 positions at its manufacturing facility in St. Louis over the next four years. St. Louis is home to the Boeing Defense, Space & Security division, which produces military aircraft and weapons systems, employs about 14,700 workers in the region, and is supported by more than 500 suppliers and vendors throughout the state.

“The latest jobs report showing a record number of Missourians working and the 50,900 jobs gained in one year demonstrates the significant growth we continue to make, helped by our investments in quality education, workforce training and economic development incentives,” Gov. Nixon said.

“That good news was bolstered by the Boeing announcement,” the Governor continued. “Missouri has been a leader in manufacturing growth, thanks to our investments in workforce training and strong partnerships with global companies like Boeing. I greatly appreciate the continued investments Boeing has made in Missouri and the hundreds of new jobs they are continuing to create for area families. Missouri is hard at work, building what the world wants and strengthening our economy for the future.”

The Boeing positions are in addition to the 700 jobs that the company previously announced would be generated in St. Louis at the new composites manufacturing facility for the 777X passenger plane. With that expansion, the company is investing $300 million at the facility, which will produce commercial airplane parts for the first time in St. Louis.

In 2013, Gov. Nixon called the General Assembly into special session to help Missouri compete for production of the 777X, Boeing’s next-generation commercial aircraft. In less than five days, Senate Bill 1 was passed in overwhelming bi-partisan fashion by both the Senate and the House. Gov. Nixon joined Boeing executives and employees earlier this year to celebrate the opening of the company’s new composite center that will house parts manufacturing for the 777X.

Other investments made during Gov. Nixon’s tenure include a 2014 announcement by Boeing for plans to bring an additional 500 jobs to St. Louis for service and support of the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor aircraft. Additionally, in 2013, Boeing announced the creation of an information technology center, resulting in at least 400 new information technology jobs. That same year, Boeing also announced that it would bring up to 400 research and technology jobs to St. Louis.

