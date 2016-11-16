6 arson investigations underway in Marion - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

6 arson investigations underway in Marion

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

Investigators in Marion are looking into a string of arsons that happened Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to six suspicious fires over the course of about four hours.

According to the police department, the first call came in around 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 15. A utility trailer with a four wheeler was set on fire in the 800 block of N. Granite.

Then, crews were called to the 1600 block of N. Bruce Street just after 8:30 p.m. for a fire that was started outside a mobile home trailer. The home had some minor damage on the outside.

About 13 minutes later, investigators responded to the 1500 block of Maureen Drive where someone set a small brush fire on the back porch of the home.

Ten minutes after that, emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of N. Russell Street where a fire had been set inside an apartment building. There was some damage to the inside of that building.

At 10:30, the police and fire departments were called to a home in the 700 block of N. Vicksburg where another small fire had been set inside the home.

The final call came in just before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Market. Someone set the front porch on fire and by the time fire crews arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

All six arsons are being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office, the Marion Police Department, and the Marion Fire Department.

The City of Marion is offering a $2,500 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the arson.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

