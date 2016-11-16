Jackson Co., IL man killed after single-car rollover crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Co., IL man killed after single-car rollover crash

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
GRAND TOWER, IL (KFVS) -

A Jackson Co., Illinois man was killed Tuesday after a rollover car crash near Grand Tower. 

On Tuesday, November 15, at around 1:33 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were told of a single-car rollover crash on Power Plant Road near Highway 3 in Grand Tower, Ill.

Investigation suggested that the driver, Gerald Gray, 79, of Grand Tower, was traveling east on Power Plant Road approaching the intersection of Highway 3 and failed to negotiate a curve. 

Gray's vehicle then overturned, causing significant injuries. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

