Jackson Co., IL man killed after single-car rollover crash

A Jackson Co., Illinois man was killed Tuesday after a rollover car crash near Grand Tower.

On Tuesday, November 15, at around 1:33 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were told of a single-car rollover crash on Power Plant Road near Highway 3 in Grand Tower, Ill.

Investigation suggested that the driver, Gerald Gray, 79, of Grand Tower, was traveling east on Power Plant Road approaching the intersection of Highway 3 and failed to negotiate a curve.

Gray's vehicle then overturned, causing significant injuries. He was then taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

