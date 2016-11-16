Carbondale named bicycle friendly community

The League of American Bicyclists has named Carbondale as a bicycle friendly community.

The "bronze level" designation is awarded to cities and communities with strong commitments to cycling.

Carbondale has been extremely accommodating to bicycle traffic, in part, because of the large number of SIU students who use that mode of transportation.

There are currently 408 bicycle friendly communities in 50 states.

