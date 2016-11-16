This week in music: 1974 John Lennon

Let's drop a couple of quarters in our juke box of memories. This morning we revisit the music from this week in 1974.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had John Denver at number five. Back Home Again would go on to win Denver the Song of the Year trophy at the 1975 CMA Awards.

A song that was inspired by the movie The Wizard of Oz was in the number four spot. Tin Man by America featured former Beatles producer George Martin playing piano.

Bobby Vinton was at number three with My Melody of Love. It was Vinton's highest charting single in ten years.

The funk/disco group B.T. Express was in the number two spot with Do It (Til Your Satisfied). The song was known for its hand claps at the beginning and it's spoke portion in the middle.

And in the top spot was John Lennon with hist first chart topper since the break up of the Beatles. Former band mates George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney had already scored number one solo hits. So Lennon was the final Beatle with a chart topper. Whatever Gets You Through the Night was Lennon's only solo number one single during his lifetime. The song featured Elton John on harmony and piano.

