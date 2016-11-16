November 17 celebrity birthdays

A director who brought us one of the most critically acclaimed boxing movies of all time is on the morning birthday list. That movie was Raging Bull. His other movies include: Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Casino and The Departed. Oscar winner Martin Scorsese is 74 today.

You can catch her on the big screen right now in Marvel's superhero flick Doctor Strange. Her other movies include: The Notebook, Wedding Crashers and Midnight in Paris. Rachel McAdams is 38 today.

He's an actor who won an Emmy Award for his role as Louie in the ABC sitcom Taxi. After that series came to an end he showed up on the big screen in movies like Romancing the Stone, LA Confidential, Get Shorty and Twins. He even starred as The Penguin in Batman Returns. Danny DeVito is 72 today.

This Canadian singer-songwriter is a favorite of Brian Alworth. His hits include: If You Could Read My Mind, Sundown, Carefree Highway and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. He also penned Ribbon of Darkness which Marty Robbins took to number one on the country charts back in 1965. Gordon Lightfoot is 78 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



