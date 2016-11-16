Non-profit organization looking at ways to improve neighborhoods - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Non-profit organization looking at ways to improve neighborhoods in south Cape Girardeau

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A non-profit organization is looking to help turn around troubled areas in Cape Girardeau.

Purpose Built Communities(PBC) will host a meeting with community leaders, and Cape Girardeau residents on their initial impressions of south Cape Girardeau.

The meeting will at the Shawnee Center from 9 a.m. to noon.

The idea behind the organization is to get rid of inter-generational poverty. To do that, they work with local leaders to help struggling neighborhoods.

PBC's works with three pillars of mixed income housing, education and community wellness using holistic revitalization.

The organization works on the idea that everyone deserves the chance to succeed.

At the meeting, organization leaders will introduce the concept.

City leaders hope community partners and residents will be there to give feedback.

