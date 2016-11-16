Dry, dry, dry! FIRST ALERT FORECAST shows increased danger of fi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dry, dry, dry! FIRST ALERT FORECAST shows increased danger of fire

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Rob Foote/KFVS) (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)

It is Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Wednesday will be another beautiful day in the Heartland with sunny skies and highs in the 70s. However, because it’s another dry day in a string of dry days, the danger of grass fires and wildfires is much higher than usual. To make matters worse, Brian says the wind will pick up tomorrow ahead of rain expected Friday. FIRST ALERT: be aware of burn bans in your area, in fact it might be a good idea to put off burning anything you need to until after Friday’s rain.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Elevated risk: Starting campfires, lighting fireworks and smoking cigarettes are among the outdoor activities being banned across the South as fires burn in forests stressed by drought. In the Heartland, dry conditions have fire crews on high alert. CLICK HERE for a look at where burn bans are right now.

Looking to improve: The City of Cape Girardeau will host a meeting on Wednesday, Nov.16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Shawnee Center to let the Purpose Built Communities team share their approach to improving neighborhoods. The meeting will focus on south Cape Girardeau, but all are welcome to attend.

Controversial move: A contentious part of Louisville history--will soon be torn down and shipped west. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office says a controversial Confederate monument near the University of Louisville is being relocated to Brandenburg.

Successful procedure: A Memphis, TN hospital has successfully separated conjoined twins. The procedure took 18 hours. The twins were fused together at the lower half of the body. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly