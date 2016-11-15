Murray State falls to Middle Tennessee 87-81

The Murray State Racers lost on the road tonight in a close game against Middle Tennessee.

The Racers fell 87-81

The game was played at Murfreesboro, TN.

With the defeat the Racers fall to 1-1 on the season.

The Racers are set to play Green Bay at home on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.

