SEMO baseball announces 10 signees to 2018 roster

Ten new signees have been announced for the Southeast Missouri State University baseball roster.

The list includes Gavin Alvarez (LHP), Austin Blasevic (INF), Nathan Bock (RHP), Justin Dirden (OF), Peyton Faulkner (RHP), Ashton Holyfield (RHP), Daniel Lloyd (RHP), Gabe Schimpf (LHP), Chase Urhahn (outfield) and Christian Vick (RHP).

According to SEMO, the signing class is the first for first-year head coach Andy Sawyers and his staff.

