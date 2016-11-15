Car crash closed portion of I-55 in Cape Girardeau Co.

A car crash on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County blocked a portion of the southbound lane of traffic on Tuesday afternoon, November 15.

The crash happened at the 94.6 mile marker and Cape Girardeau police and emergency personnel are currently on the scene.

According to Cape Girardeau police, a man and a woman, both 18, were driving and began to run off of the road. The driver overcorrected and crashed into a nearby ditch.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment for moderate injuries.

