Marion, IL man sentenced to 3 years on felony gun charge

A Marion, Illinois man pleaded to guilty to unlawful use of a weapon on Monday, Nov. 14.

DeWayne L. Orendoff, 42, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to the class 3 felony.

On August 1, 2016, Marion police responded to a citizen call reporting suspicious activity at an apartment complex parking lot. When police arrived, they found Orendoff, who had attempted to enter a vehicle in the lot. During a pat down search of Orendoff, police found a loaded handgun, which had previously been reported stolen.

Orendoff was arrested, charged with the offense and has been held in the Williamson County Jail since the date of the occurrence.

Authorities said Orendoff has had several prior burglary convictions.

