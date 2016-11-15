Herrin, IL man pleads guilty to felony theft

A Herrin, Illinois man has been sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to felony theft on Monday, Nov. 14

Lester A. Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to felony theft (a class 4 felony).

On July 11, 2016, officers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home security alarm on Herrin Road in rural Williamson County, where they discovered that an outbuilding had been broken into. Security camera footage showed a suspect, later identified as Taylor, breaking into the garage and stealing a push lawnmower. Taylor was arrested, charged and has been held in the Williamson County Jail since July 25.

