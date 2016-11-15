Sesser-Valier superintendent named best in the state

Dr. Jason Henry, superintendent of Sesser-Valier Community Unit District 196, has been named the 2017 Illinois Superintendent of the Year. (Source: IL Association of School Administrators)

Dr. Jason Henry, the superintendent of Sesser-Valier Community Unit District 196, has been honored by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Henry has been named the 2017 Illinois Superintendent of the Year.

He was presented with the award during the Joint Annual Conference in Chicago that is co-sponsored by the Illinois Association of School Boards, the Illinois Association of School Business Officials, and the IASA.

Henry, who has been an educator for 22 years, said, "“This award isn’t really about me or my work. It’s about the phenomenal team of people that make up the Sesser-Valier school district and the Egyptian Region of the IASA who work faithfully day after day to help children and adults with learning and with life."

During his 12 year tenure at Sesser-Valier, Henry is credited with introducing a co-teaching program that pairs a special education teacher with a regular education teacher in junior high and high school classrooms for English, language arts, and math.

He also helped implement a project called "Shaping, Planning, Leading" that developed a strategic plan for the district.

Sesser-Valier Elementary School was recently named a federal Blue Ribbon school under Henry's leadership.

Dr. Brent Clark, Executive Director of IASA, said: “I have witnessed Dr. Henry’s servant leadership for his students, his staff and his community for several years. He leads by example.”

