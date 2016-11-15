Fulton Co. K-9 receives bullet proof vest

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jango has received a bullet and stab protective vest - all thanks a non-profit organization.

The funds were raised through nation-wide donations in Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. will be providing 62 law enforcement dogs with vests thanks to the generous donation.

The organization's mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K-9 graduates, current serving K-9s, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

"We are very fortunate to receive such a gift," Deputy Sheriff/K9 Officer Johnny Smith said. "This vest means that K9 Jango has the same protection that any other officer has while on duty.

Smith described his relationship with Jango as more than just being an integral part of his work.

"K-9 Jango is more than just a dog. Jango is the best partner I could have as well as the best K-9 friend. Keeping her safe while she serves the citizens of Fulton County is very important to me and with this gift I now have the peace of mind knowing that she has the highest level of protection possible."

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $1,050. Each vest has a value between $1,795 – $2,234, a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000-law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

