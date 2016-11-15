Shawnee Community College launches website, survey to help find next college president

The Shawnee Community College has created a survey and individual website in an effort to find its next college president.

The Presidential Search website consists of the search timeline, the history of the college and a survey. Also included will be an application allowing possible candidates to apply for the position.

The survey titled "What would you like to see in the next President?" allows the Shawnee Community College students, faculty, staff and surrounding community members the ability to voice their opinion on what qualities and experiences they would like to see in the next SCC president.

For more information about the forum, you can contact Presidential Search Consultant Gary Davis at 217-737-3359.

