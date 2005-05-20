Bank of Missouri Robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bank of Missouri Robbery

Cape Girardeau, MO -- At first, police thought two banks had been robbed, but quickly learned Bank of Missouri was the target on Friday.

The suspect, Eric Andre Mitchell is behind bars, and Cape Girardeau police officers say, they feel a little less pressure, since they made an arrest.  That's not too say this arrest came easily.  Police officers say it took quick-thinking, strategy, also a K-9 unit and almost every available officer to search the area before they found their man.

Police first searched near the bank, then they got a tip, he was headed on Lexington.  That's when police searched several neigborhoods in that area, and they finally found the suspect in a field at the intersection of Route W and Lindwood Hills. 

"It's extremely satisfying for a high-profile case like a bank robbery to apprehend somebody, recover evidence, tell the bank president and people in cape, we got him! “ said Sgt. Rick Schmidt.

Police say this is pretty typical in bank robberies, but they did notice between the time the suspect fled the bank and when they captured him he had changed clothes.  Also, Sergeant Schmidt says he's proud of bank employees who he claims did the right thing and handed over cash to the suspect.

Bank Robbery Facts
  • According to the FBI, more bank robberies happen on Fridays than any other day, and the most popular time for banks to be robbed is between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
  • According to the Uniform Crime Report, robberies of the person make up for aproximately 75% of all robberies. The remaining 25% are of establishments and banks.
  • Guns make up for 40% of all robberies with knives and other weapons making up another 20%.
  • American banks endured 8,259 robberies, burglaries and larcenies in 2001.
  • Nationwide, bank robberies increased by about 9 percent in 2001 compared with 2000. On average, about $4,400 is stolen per robbery.
  • Bank robberies in small cities and towns increased by more than 35 percent from 1996 to 2001 and by almost 20 percent in rural areas.

Source: Bankrate

