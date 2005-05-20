Bank of Missouri Robbery

Cape Girardeau, MO -- At first, police thought two banks had been robbed, but quickly learned Bank of Missouri was the target on Friday.

The suspect, Eric Andre Mitchell is behind bars, and Cape Girardeau police officers say, they feel a little less pressure, since they made an arrest. That's not too say this arrest came easily. Police officers say it took quick-thinking, strategy, also a K-9 unit and almost every available officer to search the area before they found their man.

Police first searched near the bank, then they got a tip, he was headed on Lexington . That's when police searched several neigborhoods in that area, and they finally found the suspect in a field at the intersection of Route W and Lindwood Hills.

"It's extremely satisfying for a high-profile case like a bank robbery to apprehend somebody, recover evidence, tell the bank president and people in cape, we got him! “ said Sgt. Rick Schmidt.

Police say this is pretty typical in bank robberies, but they did notice between the time the suspect fled the bank and when they captured him he had changed clothes. Also, Sergeant Schmidt says he's proud of bank employees who he claims did the right thing and handed over cash to the suspect.