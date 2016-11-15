Crews respond to large fire in Marble Hill - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crews respond to large fire in Marble Hill

MARBLE HILL, MO (KFVS) -

Fire crews from five different departments responded to a large fire in Marble Hill Tuesday afternoon.

According to Marble Hill Fire Chief Jim Bollinger, the call came in just after 1:30 p.m. at McCormick Tire.

Employees at the store were burning trash when the wind carried flames to piles of used tires.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

Bollinger said six used cars on the lot were damaged by the fire.

Dozens of used tires burned.

Fire crews from Marble Hill, Glen Allen, Leopold, North Bollinger, and Zalma all responded.

