Man accused of murdering his parents 'in treatment,' case continued

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Thomas McRoy (Source: Scott County Jail) Thomas McRoy (Source: Scott County Jail)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Miner man accused of murdering his parents and putting their bodies in the Mississippi River is undergoing treatment right now.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerk's office, Thomas McRoy's case has been continued until May 2017.

He is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Larry and Roxann McRoy, in November 2015 at their home in Miner.

Court documents show that a judge ordered McRoy to undergo a mental examination on July 11, 2016. That exam was filed with the courts on Oct. 27.

The case was moved to Cape Girardeau county from Scott County on a change of venue request.

McRoy faces charges of murder and armed criminal action.

