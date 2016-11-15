Man accused of murdering his parents 'in treatment,' case continued

The son of a man and woman who were found dead in the Mississippi River was back in court on Thursday, January 14.

The son of a man and woman who were found dead in the Mississippi River was back in court on Thursday, January 14.

Man pleads not guilty to charges for allegedly killing his parents

Man pleads not guilty to charges for allegedly killing his parents

A Miner man accused of murdering his parents and putting their bodies in the Mississippi River is undergoing treatment right now.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerk's office, Thomas McRoy's case has been continued until May 2017.

He is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Larry and Roxann McRoy, in November 2015 at their home in Miner.

Court documents show that a judge ordered McRoy to undergo a mental examination on July 11, 2016. That exam was filed with the courts on Oct. 27.

The case was moved to Cape Girardeau county from Scott County on a change of venue request.

McRoy faces charges of murder and armed criminal action.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.