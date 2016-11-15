KY 286 back open after semi fire

A lane of KY 286 that was closed Tuesday morning due to a semi fire has reopened, according to the KYTC.

According to officials, the site was cleared around noon Tuesday.

The fire closed one lane of traffic on KY 286 at the McCracken-Ballard County line, near the Bohannon Road intersection.

According to the KYTC, the truck was hauling wood products.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.