KY 286 back open after semi fire

A lane of KY 286 that was closed Tuesday morning due to a semi fire has reopened, according to the KYTC.
According to officials, the site was cleared around noon Tuesday.
The fire closed one lane of traffic on KY 286 at the McCracken-Ballard County line, near the Bohannon Road intersection.
According to the KYTC, the truck was hauling wood products.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.