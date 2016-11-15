Stoddard Co. Ambulance Dist. to hold 31st Annual 'Home for the Holidays' project

The Stoddard County Ambulance District will be conducting its 31st annual "Home for the Holidays" project on November 24.

The ambulance district will be taking patients that are unable to travel except by ambulance from the nursing homes of Stoddard County to residences within the county.

Patients will be taken "Home for the Holidays" on Thanksgiving Day. After the visit, they will then be taken back to the appropriate nursing facility. They will be allowed to stay as long as they wish on their home visit. It can be just a few hours or even overnight.

There will be no charge to the patient nor their family.

Anyone interested in this program should contact the activity director at the patient's nursing home. All arrangements should be made through the appropriate nursing home, which will then contact our ambulance office to set up the schedule.

Some guidelines for the transports include:

Patients transported must be a resident of Stoddard County and be in a nursing home within the county

Patients will only be transported to a residence within Stoddard County

Transports will be made from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 5 p.m.

All transports will be scheduled on a first come, first serve basis; however, may be delayed due to emergencies

The family must make arrangements with the nursing home staff. The nursing home staff will then contact the Stoddard County Ambulance District Office. The office will then schedule the time that is closest to what the family would like

All patients must be in such a condition that they could not go home by any other means than by ambulance, without much difficulty. The staff at each nursing facility will make this determination. If they feel that the patient needs transport by ambulance, then it will meet with our approval

