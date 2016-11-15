Southeast Missouri State University music ensembles to perform ‘Holiday Classics’

The Southeast Missouri Symphony, University Choir and Choral Union of Southeast Missouri State University combine to present "Holiday Classics", in concert on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall, will feature 160 musicians in the symphony, University Choir and Choral Union performing this festive holiday event.

Seasonal classics such as “Let It Snow!,” “Sleigh Ride” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” will be performed, as well as selections from Tchaikovsky’s beloved Nutcracker Suite.

Sara Edgerton and Barbara Lamont are the evening's conductors.

The first portion of the concert will feature the symphony orchestra, with popular arrangements of Christmas carols and many seasonal tunes.

The second half of the concert will feature the symphony with the University Choir and Choral Union, performing a diverse sampling of holiday music.

This portion of the program will include Gustav Holst’s traditional “Christmas Day (Choral Fantasy on Old Carols)” and such well-known songs as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” in an arrangement by contemporary composer Randol Alan Bass.

Some lesser known works also will be presented, such as Edward Elgar’s haunting “The Snow” and “S’Vivon,” a traditional Jewish song.

With the University Choir and Choral Union combined, the choral personnel will number more than 100 singers.

The Southeast Missouri Symphony will include more than 65 orchestral musicians.

“I am very excited about this upcoming concert,” said Dr. Sara Edgerton, conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony. “It is always thrilling to hear the combined sounds of the full symphony orchestra with a large chorus. It will be amazing to hear the sounds of 160 musicians performing in the lovely setting of the Bedell Performance Hall! And, I think everyone will enjoy the wide range of music to be presented, from the very familiar and beloved holiday classics to several new beautiful works for choir and orchestra!”

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org/holiday-classics.

