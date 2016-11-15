Shawnee National Forest expands its services - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Shawnee National Forest expands its services

Written by Noland Cook, Director
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) -

To better serve people, the Shawnee National Forest has expanded its services.

The Shawnee National Forest will assist in forest management and law enforcement and there is a new Shawnee National Forest Tip Line.

Available 24-hours a day, people now can report suspicious or illegal activities or relay important information about conditions on the forest. You can text or leave a message at 618-201-3364; if you prefer, you can remain anonymous. To help spread the word of the new tip line, the phone number will be posted in recreation areas, trail heads and other access points.

With winter approaching, many people need firewood to heat their homes. The good news is you can now buy permits at the Harrisburg, Jonesboro and Vienna offices.

Firewood permits are valid now through September 30, 2017. Each firewood permit is $20 per four cords of wood and can be paid for with cash, check or credit card (no debit cards accepted). Only dead and down wood can be gathered, and wood must be removed in 8-foot lengths or less.

To obtain a permit, individuals should have the general location of where on Forest Service land they would like to gather firewood, a photo ID and payment. Firewood permits must be obtained in person.

For more information about either of these programs, please contact Shawnee National Forest at 618-253-7114, or visit us online at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

  • 1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    1 arrested in High-speed chase in Union County, KY

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-02 02:23:34 GMT
    A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)A man was arrest for speeding up to 100 mph in Union County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    Kentucky State Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase in Union County, Ky.

    •   
Powered by Frankly