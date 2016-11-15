Shawnee National Forest expands its services

To better serve people, the Shawnee National Forest has expanded its services.

The Shawnee National Forest will assist in forest management and law enforcement and there is a new Shawnee National Forest Tip Line.

Available 24-hours a day, people now can report suspicious or illegal activities or relay important information about conditions on the forest. You can text or leave a message at 618-201-3364; if you prefer, you can remain anonymous. To help spread the word of the new tip line, the phone number will be posted in recreation areas, trail heads and other access points.

With winter approaching, many people need firewood to heat their homes. The good news is you can now buy permits at the Harrisburg, Jonesboro and Vienna offices.

Firewood permits are valid now through September 30, 2017. Each firewood permit is $20 per four cords of wood and can be paid for with cash, check or credit card (no debit cards accepted). Only dead and down wood can be gathered, and wood must be removed in 8-foot lengths or less.

To obtain a permit, individuals should have the general location of where on Forest Service land they would like to gather firewood, a photo ID and payment. Firewood permits must be obtained in person.

For more information about either of these programs, please contact Shawnee National Forest at 618-253-7114, or visit us online at www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee.

