Interstate 57 ramp back open in Williamson Co., IL

The Interstate 57 northbound ramp to Route 13 east bound is back open.

It was shut down for more than three hours after a semi truck overturned on the I-57 ramp in Williamson County.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened at 7:30 a.m.

Investigators said Edward Stevens, 63, of Sulphur Springs, Texas was driving.

He told troopers that he could not remember the cause of the crash.

His wife was riding in the back of the truck before the crash, so she was not sure what caused the crash.

Stevens was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

