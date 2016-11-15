SIU head basketball coach gets honest: 'Get your butts back in this gym'

The Southern Illinois University basketball team lost on the road Monday night, Nov. 14 90-65 at Arkansas.

It was the second home game of the season for Arkansas.

No coach ever likes losing, but SIU head coach Barry Hinson appeared to be even more upset about the atmosphere at the game.

He asked reporters if they wanted him to be honest, and then Hinson went off on Razorback fans.

Hinson said this wasn't an "Arkansas crowd."

Hinson looked straight at the Arkansas cameras and said:

"You got to get your butts back into this gym. That team deserves it. This university deserves it. Buy your tickets and get your butts back in here."

The head coach clearly enjoys playing at Arkansas because of the atmosphere.

He went on to say, "When they bring out that **** flag, it's unbelievable and tonight it wasn't like that."

With the defeat the Salukis fall to 0-2 on the season.

Arkansas plays UT Arlington next at home.

