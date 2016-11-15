SIU head basketball coach gets honest: 'Get your butts back in t - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU head basketball coach gets honest: 'Get your butts back in this gym'

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University basketball team lost on the road Monday night, Nov. 14 90-65 at Arkansas.

It was the second home game of the season for Arkansas.

No coach ever likes losing, but SIU head coach Barry Hinson appeared to be even more upset about the atmosphere at the game.

He asked reporters if they wanted him to be honest, and then Hinson went off on Razorback fans.

Hinson said this wasn't an "Arkansas crowd."

Hinson looked straight at the Arkansas cameras and said:

"You got to get your butts back into this gym. That team deserves it. This university deserves it. Buy your tickets and get your butts back in here."

The head coach clearly enjoys playing at Arkansas because of the atmosphere.

He went on to say, "When they bring out that **** flag, it's unbelievable and tonight it wasn't like that."

With the defeat the Salukis fall to 0-2 on the season.

Arkansas plays UT Arlington next at home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

    Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:45:22 GMT
    Monday, April 2 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-02 15:47:35 GMT
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

  • Blues win in overtime

    Blues win in overtime

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:07 PM EDT2018-03-28 03:07:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.

    The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.

  • Raanta, defensemen's offense lead Coyotes past Blues

    Raanta, defensemen's offense lead Coyotes past Blues

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-04-01 14:18:32 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney. (Source: KFVS)

    Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes scored three goals in the second period and beat the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues 6-0 Saturday night.

    Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes scored three goals in the second period and beat the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues 6-0 Saturday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly