WKCTC holiday poinsettia sales to benefit students

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is selling holiday poinsettias to help students pay for an educational study abroad trip to Cuba in 2017.

Available colors include red, white, pink, marble and burgundy. 

Six-and-a-half-inch plants are $12 for one plant and eight-inch plants are $20 for three plants.

“This is an annual fundraiser to help our students have the opportunity to study abroad and make memories to last a lifetime," said Pat Blaine, trip tour leader and WKCTC education professor. “We are asking for our community members to help make that happen for students who might not otherwise be able to go. And it’s also an opportunity for everyone to brighten their homes for the holidays with beautiful poinsettias.”

Orders need to be placed by December 2.

To place an order, contact Pat Blaine at pat.blaine@kctcs.edu.

Orders will be delivered to WKCTC’s Haws Gymnasium on December 7.

For more information, visit the WKCTC Study Abroad Program webpage by clicking here.

