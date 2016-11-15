On this Date 2012: Black Ops 2 sets record

Let's travel back in time for a headline from this date four years ago. November 16, 2012 the talk was all about a certain video game.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 2" was churning in the money. It was on this day the game grossed 500 million dollars in 24 hours to become the biggest entertainment launch of all time. Within a year more than 24 and a half million copies had been sold.

Black Ops 2 had two connected storylines, one set in the late 1980's during the end of the cold war and the second taking place in 2005 during a second cold war.

In September of 2013, Grand Theft Auto 5 grossed $800 million on its first day of release breaking the Black Ops 2 record.

