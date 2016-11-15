November 16 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

November 16 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
She starred as Catherine Willows on the CBS drama CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.  Before that she won an Emmy Award for Best Actress for her role as 
K.C. in the ABC series China Beach. Marg Helgenberger is 58 today.

He's a former NASCAR Champion who started 885 race over his three-decade career. In 1998 he was chosen as one of Na scar's 50 Greatest Drivers of all-time.  Terry LaBonte is 60 today.

