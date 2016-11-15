ALL CLEAR: State Highway 148 in Christopher back open to traffic after crash

A crash blocked traffic on State Highway 148 at 18th Street in Christopher for nearly two hours Tuesday morning.,

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency reported at 5:30 a.m. the intersection was shut down.

Authorities say the crash downed power lines in the area.

The intersection reopened to traffic around 7:15 a.m.

