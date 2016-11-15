13 more students diagnosed with mumps at University of Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

13 more students diagnosed with mumps at University of Missouri

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

The University of Missouri confirmed that 13 more students have been diagnosed with the mumps.

That brings the total number of confirmed mumps cases to 17 since the beginning of the fall semester.

Additional students with clinical signs and symptoms of mumps are awaiting test results.

The school says it is working with local and state public health officials to identify other possible cases and to prevent or minimize additional cases.

On Nov. 2, the university confirmed four students contracted mumps and five students are being tested for the disease. None of the students are living in university housing.

Health officials reported an increase in the number of cases on Nov. 9.

Anyone with symptoms is asked to stay home.

