A closer look at what is making headlines during the Breakfast Show 11/15

It is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday will be a beautiful fall day in the Heartland. Walking out the door this morning temps will be in the 40s. By lunchtime expect clear, blue skies with temps in the low 60s. Tonight will be cooler. Clear skies will allow temps to drop to around 40. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking the possibility of a good rain on Friday.

Making Headlines:

Preparations underway: Officials at Dover Air Force Base are preparing to welcome home a fallen soldier who was killed in Afghanistan. Air Force Mortuary Affairs officials say the body of 20-year-old Army Pfc. Tyler R. Iubelt of Tamaroa, Illinois, was scheduled to arrive Tuesday at Dover.

Escaped inmate: Police are searching for Daniel Glen Campbell, a Texas County, Mo. homicide suspect who escaped from custody. Campbell was last seen wearing an orange and white striped jail shirt and pants with no shoes.

Amber Alert canceled: The Benton County Sheriff's Department says two children were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued out of central Missouri on Monday, Nov. 14. Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff's department reported Carmelita Maria Wilson, a 39-year-old white female, was taken into custody.

Lobbying for a casino: Could another casino be the answer to boost the economy in Southern Illinois? More 100 supporters think so and they're headed to Springfield today to lobby lawmakers in support of Walker’s Bluff getting a gaming license.

