Home surveillance a good option for safety during holidays

Online shopping season is right around the corner.

But how can you make sure your packages stay safe once they are delivered?

Scott Starzinger, with HD Media Systems in Cape Girardeau, said home surveillance is more affordable than ever before.

"A security system is really meant to keep, for lack of a better term, an honest person honest."

And it can all start with replacing your doorbell.

New on the market are several options of doorbell cameras.

"When someone walks up to the house, they press the button, then it automatically rings to your phone," Starzinger said.

From an app on your smart phone, you can see who's outside and what they're doing.

"You can talk to them regardless of where you're at as long as you have cell service," he said.

Starzinger said basic video doorbell units start around $250 for those looking for a little more piece of mind when their away,

"You can go back and look at in the event that something happens and see what went on."

