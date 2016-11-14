Paducah, KY man facing charges after reportedly assaulting an infant

A Paducah man is facing charges after reportedly assaulting a three-month-old infant.

The KSP was contacted by Baptist Health of Paducah regarding a three-month-old infant with a femur fracture.

Following an investigation, Kelton Ragan, 19, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree assault and was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

