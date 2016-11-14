SIU men's basketball team fall to Arkansas 90-65

The Southern Illinois University basketball team lost on the road Monday night, Nov. 14 90-65 at Arkansas.

With the defeat the Salukis fall to 0-2 on the season.

Armon Fletcher led SIU with 13 points.

SIU will play Missouri Southern State on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Carbondale, Illinois. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

