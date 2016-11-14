Redhawks hold off Hannibal-LaGrange 99-52

The Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball team defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 99-52 on Monday night, Nov. 14 at the Show Me Center.

The Redhawks are now 1-1 on the season under coach Rekha Patterson.

The Redhawks will play Western Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Tip off time is set for 11 a.m.

