FOUND! 2 children abducted out of central Missouri located, suspect in custody

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Carmelita Maria Wilson (amberalert.com) Carmelita Maria Wilson (amberalert.com)
(KFVS) -

The Benton County Sheriff's Department says two children were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued out of central Missouri on Monday, Nov. 14.

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff's department reported Carmelita Maria Wilson, a 39-year-old white female, was taken into custody.

Gabriel B. Longleywilson, 9, and Serenity D. Longleywilson, 7, were suspected to have been abducted from 26284 Highway OO in Warsaw, Missouri on Monday, Nov. 14 around 6:14 p.m.

The suspect was traveling in a 1998 GMC Jimmy with the Missouri license plate number CL6X4F.

Authorities say they found Wilson and the children during a traffic stop in Sedalia, Missouri.

The children were were found safe.

